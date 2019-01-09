PHOTO: Ready For Buttered Popcorn Oreos?

The never-ending-world of U.S. based snacks has another on the horizon, from Nabisco.

According to Delish, the Oreo brand is planning to add another version to it's growing list, and this one could be great for movie night... "Buttered Popcorn Oreo."

For many, sweet & salty mix perfectly, and I look forward to a tasting to learn if Nabisco achieved a good balance. No official word yet as to when this will be in stores. Being a "Limited Edition", it won't last long, unless sales boom, and Nabisco decides to really cash-in.

Would you like to try a Buttered Popcorn Oreo?