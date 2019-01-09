PHOTO: Ready For Buttered Popcorn Oreos?
The never-ending-world of U.S. based snacks has another on the horizon, from Nabisco.
According to Delish, the Oreo brand is planning to add another version to it's growing list, and this one could be great for movie night... "Buttered Popcorn Oreo."
Coming Soon! Buttered Popcorn Oreo! -- Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being "Pineapple" after just licking the creme. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone's least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!)
For many, sweet & salty mix perfectly, and I look forward to a tasting to learn if Nabisco achieved a good balance. No official word yet as to when this will be in stores. Being a "Limited Edition", it won't last long, unless sales boom, and Nabisco decides to really cash-in.
Would you like to try a Buttered Popcorn Oreo?