PHOTO: Ready For Buttered Popcorn Oreos?

January 9, 2019
Blake Powers
Oreo Cookies

Photo: Maria Kunz/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

The never-ending-world of U.S. based snacks has another on the horizon, from Nabisco.

According to Delish, the Oreo brand is planning to add another version to it's growing list, and this one could be great for movie night... "Buttered Popcorn Oreo."

Coming Soon! Buttered Popcorn Oreo! -- Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being “Pineapple” after just licking the creme. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!) [Mockup above based on actual packaging> -- TheJunkFoodAisle.com #thejunkfoodaisle #oreo #oreos #popcorn #butteredpopcorn #cookie #cookies #nabisco #limitededition #smoresoreo #latte #marshmallow #chocolate #oreonews #neworeos #comingsoon #2019

A post shared by TheJunkFoodAisle.com (@thejunkfoodaisle) on

For many, sweet & salty mix perfectly, and I look forward to a tasting to learn if Nabisco achieved a good balance. No official word yet as to when this will be in stores. Being a "Limited Edition", it won't last long, unless sales boom, and Nabisco decides to really cash-in.

Would you like to try a Buttered Popcorn Oreo?

 

 

Nabisco
Oreos
Buttered Popcorn Oreos
Movie Food
Buttered Popcorn

