PHOTOS: Former Cowboys Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith and Former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk Play Golf with Barack Obama

TMZ reports over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys legends Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith, plus former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, played golf with former President Barack Obama, somewhere in the Lone Star state.

Did you notice how empty the golf course looked? Seems the Secret Service did their job, well.

They finished their game just in time to catch Tiger Woods' win at the Masters, to which Obama noted, "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."

Wonder what they talked about? One thing is for certain, no one else heard whatever it was.