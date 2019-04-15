PHOTOS: Former Cowboys Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith and Former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk Play Golf with Barack Obama

April 15, 2019
Blake Powers
Tony Romo

Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

TMZ reports over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys legends Tony Romo, Emmitt Smith, plus former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, played golf with former President Barack Obama, somewhere in the Lone Star state.

Did you notice how empty the golf course looked? Seems the Secret Service did their job, well. 

They finished their game just in time to catch Tiger Woods' win at the Masters, to which Obama noted, "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."

Wonder what they talked about? One thing is for certain, no one else heard whatever it was.

Tags: 
Tony Romo
emmitt smith
former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk
Barack Obama
Golfing
the masters
Tiger Woods
secret service

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes