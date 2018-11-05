Demi Lovato Seen Out Twice This Weekend In L.A.

E! News reports after doing around 90 days in rehab, Dallas raised Demi Lovato was spotted Friday night in L.A. at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

Saturday evening, Demi was seen arriving with designer Henri ALexander Levy for sushi at Matsuhisa restaurant.

Someone told E! News, "Demi looked great and so happy to be out"..."They seemed like good friends who were catching up and excited to see one another. There wasn't any PDA or romantic gestures, but she was smiling and laughing throughout dinner. She was very relaxed and at ease. She said hello to the sushi chefs when they greeted her with a big smile. She seemed happy and healthy. They stayed for an hour and a half before leaving together in his car."

Last week, an E! News source said Demi would remain in treatment for "the next few months."

Whether Demi has completed her rehab care or was simply allowed to travel for the weekend, remains to be seen.

See the TMZ photos of Demi's dinner, HERE.