PHOTOS: A Rare Sighting Of George & Amal Clooney's Twins

December 6, 2018
Blake Powers
George & Amal Clooney

Blake Powers

Today, George Clooney's wife and human rights lawyer Amal, was seen leaving the Four Seasons in NYC with their twins., as reported by TMZ

Alexander and Ella are seldom seen, and judging by the photos, Alexander's emotions ranged from a little unhappy with the photographer, to looking as if he was thinking, "it's me, my bear, mom and Ella, on the way to someplace I can't say or spell." LOL!

Amal had her hands completely full, while sporting black leather, black leather boots, a leopard-skin looking duster, and topped off with a warm hat to help deal with the 30ish degree NYC weather.

Click HERE to see Amal, Alexand and Ella, doing another day as Clooneys!

 

