PHOTOS: See Creative Ways North Texans Took Hail Precautions

Yesterday and last night's weather had many across North Texas concerned about possible hail damage, including myself, and the precautions some took were creative!

For those who took precautions and avoided damage, be thankful you're not on the phone with your insurance agent, a roofing company, etc.

If you don't like Texas weather, it'll change, and can do so, quickly.

Those who did creatively learned valuable lessons and are assessing on how to improve their tactics. Good for you!

Being we are barely into the storm and hail season, this was a good lesson learned for many on how to prepare for such.

2019 North Texas Storm Season - more likely to come!