PHOTOS: See Creative Ways North Texans Took Hail Precautions

April 18, 2019
Blake Powers
Green tarp covers back window to protect from the elements

Photo: Mitchell Wessels/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blake Powers

Better safe than sorry!

Yesterday and last night's weather had many across North Texas concerned about possible hail damage, including myself, and the precautions some took were creative!

The NBC 5 Facebook page includes these.

... and this one...

... and another...

... and this one doubles as an outside bed... :)

... when in doubt, there's the Hail Protector...

For those who took precautions and avoided damage, be thankful you're not on the phone with your insurance agent, a roofing company, etc.

If you don't like Texas weather, it'll change, and can do so, quickly. 

Those who did creatively learned valuable lessons and are assessing on how to improve their tactics. Good for you! 

Being we are barely into the storm and hail season, this was a good lesson learned for many on how to prepare for such. 

2019 North Texas Storm Season - more likely to come!

 

Tags: 
DFW Hail Preparations
North Texas Hail Preparations
NBC 5
Hail Preparations
Hail Safety

