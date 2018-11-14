Plano Police Association's "Christmas Cops" Accepting Donations For Financially Challenged Families

November 14, 2018
Blake Powers
Oct. 30, 2019 - Plano Police Association's "Christmas Cops" Program

Photo: courtesy of Plano Police Association

Blake Powers

Dallas Morning News reports The Plano Police Association is accepting nonperishable food, new toys and coats for their "Chrismas Cops" program, from which officers will deliver such to financially challenged families.

Requested items include:

  • teen boys and girls items
  • educational toys
  • games
  • tricycles
  • bicycles
  • MP3 players
  • CD players
  • portable game systems
  • batteries
  • gift cards

Plano's Christmas Cops collection boxes are at area city fire stations, libraries, rec centers, some area businesses, and the Plano Municipal Center.

In addition...

Deadline to donate is Dec. 7.

Best wishes to the Plano Police Association for a happy and fruitful Holiday Season for those in need and themselves.

More details at www.christmascops.com

 

