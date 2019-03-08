Plano Restaurant Offering Free Pizza, As Long As You Finish The Giant Pie In Under 45 Minutes

The Bada Bing Challenge has come to Plano.

You and a friend have 45 minutes to finish a gigantic 32-inch pizza from Kenny's East Coast Pizza in Plano, and if you do, it's on the house. You also get a gift card, a t-shirt, and a spot on the restaurant's wall of fame. If you fail...you owe $50 for the pizza.

Video of 32 inches of pizza in under 45 minutes? That&#039;s the challenge at this Plano restaurant

The Bada Bing pizza is roughly four pizzas in one, and is around 10,000 calories.

Via WFAA