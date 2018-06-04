Police Stop Woman Driving Bumper Car On Highway

Recently, Police in China’s Guiyang City of Guizhou Province were surprised when they stopped a woman who was driving a bumper car on the streets.

The 50-year-old reportedly operates a bumper car business and has to take the cars home each day and does so via the highway, because it's faster.

Video of Police pull over woman driving bumper car in south China

Police stopped the woman, issued her a warning, and seized the bumper car.

Just proves DFW isn't the only area on the planet with strange things happening on the roads.

Wonder if she offered the officers free rides for a month? LOL!