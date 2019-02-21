Pollen Season Is On In North Texas!

February 21, 2019
Blake Powers
Young man sneeze in the park against the background of a flowering tree

Photo: Elizaveta Galitskaya/Dreamstime.com

Been feeling like your allergies are ready to come out of hiding?

Attention allergy sufferers!

NBC 5 reports pollen season has arrived early in North Texas.

Pollen season generally begins in December with mountain cedar and followed by elm. However, this began a few weeks earlier this year, and oak is at high levels.

Dr. Richard L. Wasserman told NBC 5, "oak is really our biggest deal here."

The most effective meds, are nose sprays.

Personally, I can attest to this, having to take my allergy meds more than usual towards the end of last year and now.

More details available via NBC 5.

North Texas Allergy Season
Seasonal Allergies
Best Seasonal Allergy Meds

