Pop Star Ed Sheeran Faces $100mil Lawsuit Concerning Marvin Gaye Song

According to TMZ, in 2003, Structured Asset Sales bought 1/3rd of the copywrite to Marvin Gaye's 1973 song "Let's Get It On" when Edward Townsend (co-writer of the song with Marvin) died that year.

Fast-foward to now!

Structured Asset Sales is now suing pop star Ed Sheeran, saying his Grammy nominated song "Thinking Out Loud" (over 2.4 billion views on YouTube) has the same melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bassline, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping as the Marvin Gaye hit.

The lawsuit notes Sheeran's song has sold over 15 million copies, been played on YouTube over a billion times, and Structured Asset Sales is suing... for $100,000,000!!!

"Court is in order... let's be thinking out loud and get it on!"