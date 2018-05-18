Prince Charles To Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle

Here comes another change in the Royal wedding!

TMZ reports Prince Charles will walk Meghan down the aisle tomorrow/Saturday, versus her mom as previously reported.

The announcement from Kensington Palace, via Meghan Markle, read, "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day."

In addition, the statement notes, "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

Wow! Talk about being ushered into the family in a Royal manner!

Best wishes to Prince Harry, Meghan and all involved.