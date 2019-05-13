Prince Jackson Graduates From College

Prince Jackson, oldest son of Michael Jackson, went to his college graduation Saturday, in a very non-glamorous way, by riding his motorcycle, according to TMZ

Prince graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, having earned a degree in business administration.

TJ Jackson, oldest of The Jackson's Tito Jackson, has been a surrogate parent to Prince, Paris and Blanket, and was on hand for Prince's special day and said, "Prince, it's been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you."

Prince has previously expressed interest in directing and producing, but no firm word yet on his professional aspirations.

Congratulations to Prince and may his future be bright.

 

 

