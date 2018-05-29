Prince's Estate Says Alleged Daughter Has No Legal Claims To Estate

Snowe Melinda Saxman claims to be the daughter of Prince. However, TMZ reports Prince's estate feels it has the law on it's side.

1 year was given from May 18, 2017 to file a claim and Saxman filed 1 day late.

even if she is Prince's daughter, technicalities under Minnesota law prevent her from staking a claim.

Saxman claims she was adopted but the law prevents adoptees from obtaining heirship to biological parents

Prince's estate wants the claim filed by Saxman to be dismissed.

RIP, Prince.