Prince's Music To Be Featured in Universal Pictures Musical

Variety reports Prince's estate had been inquiring with studios about a musical including the late artist's music, and now... it's in the works!

Universal Pictures is at the helm, and has acquired the rights to many of Prince's songs for the project.

Due to Prince's estate and Universal feeling much of his story had already been covered in the 1984 movie Purple Rain, the best route to take, is a fictionalized one, as was done with Mamma Mia!

Meetings with prospective writers and producers are underway.

