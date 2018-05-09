Prince's Turks and Caicos Mansion to be Sent to Auction

May 9, 2018
The purple one may be gone, but his estate is still up for grabs.

Well that is if you have the money. Prince's private peninsula in Turk and Caicos will go up for auction on July 12th. It is a 10,000-square-foot estate that includes a pool, tennis court and a purple road leading to the mansion.

The mansion it self sits 40 feet above sea level has panoramic views, six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two private beaches and a 200-foot personal dock, according to Premiere Estates.

Who wouldn't want their own purple road? Check out the pick below.

