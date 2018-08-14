2018 List Of The Top Party Schools Revealed

The last thing any parent wants to hear before they send their kid off to college is that they’ll be attending a party school.

The Princeton Review has revealed their list of the top party schools in the nation for 2018, and number one might surprise you. Lucky for any parents whose kids will be attending college in Texas, not a single university in the whole state made the list.

The Princeton Review bases their rankings off of student survey responses concerning the use of alcohol and drugs at the school, the number of hours they study each day outside of class time, and the popularity of fraternities/sororities at the school.

Check out the list of the Top 10 Party Schools below.