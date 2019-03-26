Print At Home Tickets No Longer Accepted At Texas Rangers Games

With the start of the Rangers' season just two days away, there's a change in the team's ticket policy that you will need to know.

The Rangers are no longer accepting print-at-home tickets to get into Globe Life Park or any of the team's parking lots.

"If your tickets and parking are not printed on Rangers tickets stock, which is still an option, you can use an electronic version of your tickets and parking on your mobile device," says Rob Matwick, Rangers executive vice president of business operations. "Apple and Android users can utilize the MLB Ballpark app, or any smartphone user can log into their My Rangers tickets account to access their electronic tickets and parking."

At least at the outset of the season, there will be help available for those who do show up with print-at-home tickets.

"We will also have people at the entry gates to make sure we can assist anybody who might bring a print-at-home ticket to make sure that they can get an electronic form of that so that we can get them into the ballpark," says Matwick.

The team is making this move to eliminate ticket fraud.

MORE FROM 105.3 THE FAN