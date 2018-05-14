"Property Brothers" celeb Drew Scott Is Now Married!

On Saturday, HGTV's Property Brothers co-star Drew Scott and Linda Phan (Scott Brothers Global creative director) were married in Italy, in front of 300 guests, as reported by PEOPLE.

Various pre-wedding festivities were Wed. through Friday.

Linda's dress was designed by L.A. wedding dress designer Claire Pettibone. Scott and his groomsmen donned kilts from Claymore Imports. Later, Scott changed into a custom tuxedo by GotStyle for the reception.

Drew and Linda surprised their guests with a choreographed number by Emma Slater (Scott's Dancing With The Stars partner) for their first dance as newlyweds.

Here is a post of Drew and Linda practicing some steps.

Congratulations and best wishes to Drew and Linda!!!