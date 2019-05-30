"Punch Bowl Social" Opening Soon In Dallas

Guidelive reports Punch Bowl Social, a $5mil, 25,000 sq.ft. "eater-tainment" complex that includes a restaurant, bowling alley, karaoke bar, indoor putting green, darts, and board game fun, will open June 29 in Deep Ellum, at 2600 Main Street Dallas TX, 75226.

This will be Punch Bowl Social's 17th U.S. location, and another will open in Ft. Worth's West 7th neighborhood in July.

Punch Bowl Social's design is somewhat different according to CEO and founder, Robert Thompson.

"When we lay out bowling lanes, we never lay them out all together"..."There are two here, four over there, two here. ... You can sit at a high-top near a bowling lane and have a full meal — or you can reserve a table [in the restaurant>."

Thompson also hopes to retain some of Deep Ellum's past by including decor that harkens back to the area's punk and jazz history.