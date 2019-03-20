WATCH: "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" (Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt/Margot Robbie) - Official Teaser Trailer

March 20, 2019
Blake Powers
Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blake Powers

 

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment, "Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age."

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, featuring Margot Robbie, Luke Perry, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Damian Lewis, Tim Roth, and Emile Hirsch (just to name a few), opens Friday July 26th

Tags: 
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino
Brad Pitt
Leonardo DiCaprio
margot robbie
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes