WATCH: "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" (Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt/Margot Robbie) - Official Teaser Trailer

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment, "Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age."

Video of ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Teaser Trailer (HD)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, featuring Margot Robbie, Luke Perry, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Damian Lewis, Tim Roth, and Emile Hirsch (just to name a few), opens Friday July 26th