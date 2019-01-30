Ready For A 70 Degree DFW Temp?

January 30, 2019
Blake Powers
Dallas Arboretum Botanic Garden in Winter

Photo: Philip Armitage/Dreamstime.com

Sister station NewsRadio 1080 KRLD Chief Meteorologist Dan Brounoff says unseasonably warm weather is most likely on the way!

TODAY: M-cloudy, chilly, sprinkles possible - High up to 52

TONIGHT: M-cloudy - Low Upper 30s

TOMORROW: Cloudy - High 52ish

FRIDAY: Morning Drizzle possible - High 60

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: M-cloudy - scattered rain possible - High 70!

Dan Brounoff also says, "turning cold again by Wednesday of next week."

Even if it's cloudy, getting outside is better than being stuck inside. Make some plans for the weekend!

Keep listening to 98.7K-LUV - "Nobody Plays More 80s" for DFW weather updates.

