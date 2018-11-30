Ready For A Christmas Light Phone Charger?

November 30, 2018
Blake Powers
Blake Powers

It's one of those gifts that'll just keep giving, year-round, in a fun and festive way.

Imagine you're at work next year, reaching for your phone charging cord, and it lights up!

Christmas phone charger cords are a real thing, and some have multi-colored lights.

Here's one from last season.

Target has one and so does Nordstrom Rack.

Today has more details, including links to more models. 

Hey, it's also a good night-light to help avoid broke toes and medical bill woes. 

Happy Holidays!

