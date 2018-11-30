Ready For A Christmas Light Phone Charger?

It's one of those gifts that'll just keep giving, year-round, in a fun and festive way.

Imagine you're at work next year, reaching for your phone charging cord, and it lights up!

Christmas phone charger cords are a real thing, and some have multi-colored lights.

Here's one from last season.

Target has one and so does Nordstrom Rack.

My Christmas light charger is the best thing I've ever purchased within my 20 years of living!! pic.twitter.com/M6ibSDetcY — hawaiian (@vanessa_does) October 29, 2015

Today has more details, including links to more models.

Hey, it's also a good night-light to help avoid broke toes and medical bill woes.

Happy Holidays!