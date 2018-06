Travel + Leisure reports Lay-Z Spa is looking for a spokesperson/hot tub tester!

The job title? "Hot Tubologist."

The person chosen will not only test out their hot tubs, but become the face of the brand!

In addition, the new Hot Tubologist will post their reviews of the Lay-Z Spa products.

Plus, the new Lay-Z Spa Hot Tubologist will receive a check for around $664 USD and lots of free Lay-Z Spa items.

