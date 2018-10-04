"Glitter Pumpkin Butts" Trending As Halloween Costumes

halloween costumes

Photo: Benzoix/Dreamstime.com

In March, Marie Claire came across "Glitter Butts" and last year, glitter boobs was a trend.

Now, UK glitter brand Go Get Glitter (one of the original creators of the glitter-butt trend) is promoting this.

--✨TWERK OR TREAT✨-- Tag a friend who has a pumpkin perfect bum!------

A post shared by ✨GO GET GLITTER✨ (@gogetglitter) on

Go Go Glitter make-up artist and co-founder Sophia Levy told Marie Claire.com, "The glitter bum trend we started is so popular, we wanted to find a way to tie it in with the Halloween content we have been creating.”

Glad I finally found the perfect costume to wear for the 98.7K-LUV Halloween Office Party. LOL!

 

 

