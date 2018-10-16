DFWChild's 19th annual Model Search "Real Kids Casting Call" Begins Saturday

Real.... is r-e-a-l-l-y good right, when it comes to child models, and a DFW model agency is looking for several 'real' kids!

DFWChild's 19th annual Model Search has changed the name to, "Real Kids Casting Call", and they are looking for several 'real' kids for their next cover.

Here's the info!

Saturday Oct. 20, 10am - 3pm

"Real Kids Casting Call" with DFW Child and the Kim Dawson Agency Kids up to 12 years of age $35 for pre-registration $45 for walk-ins Hurst Conference Center 1601 Campus Dr. Hurst TX 76054



Saturday Nov. 3 10am-3pm

"Real Kids Casting Call" with DFWChild and the Kim Dawson Agency Kids up to 12 years of age $35 for pre-registration $45 for walk-ins The Shops at Willow Bend 6121 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093



*Online registration closes October 28 at midnight

Pre-registration HERE

Good luck!