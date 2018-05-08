Record-Breaking Texas Power Usage Possible This Summer

According to NBC 5, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages powers for 24 million Texans (approx. 90% of the state's electric load), we may experience record-breaking power usage this summer.

ERCOT spokesperson Leslie Sopko says, "In fact, we anticipate that our peak usage could be at least 1,600 megawatts higher than the all-time summer record set in August of 2016.”

The concern stems from the recent retirement of old generators.

Sopko notes under normal conditions, "we do not anticipate the need to initiate rotating outages. This would be the cases only under very extreme circumstances." Simultaneously, Sopko said, "if we see unusually low wind output or an extreme number of generation outages that could increase the risks.”

With the above in mind, having a back-up cool-down plan in place, especially for those older or with health issues, and a cooler with water ready, is a good idea.