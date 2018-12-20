Record Setting Holiday Season Travel Begins Today!

December 20, 2018
Blake Powers
NBC 5 reports DFW International and Dallas Love Field are very busy with Holiday Season travelers trying to get an early start. The Transportation Security Administration estimates 41 million passengers will go through U.S. security screening checkpoints, 6% more than last year. If you are flying, keep your carry-on bags free of clutter that could obstruct x-ray machines and slow down the process. 

Market Watch reports AAA estimates 112.5 million Americans are traveling, which is 4.4% more than last year.

Approx. 6.7 million people will be flying to their destination. Gas prices are down and 102.1 million people will be traveling by car. 

In addition, 3.7 million will travel by train, bus and cruise ships.

Analytics service INRIX reveals today, Dec. 20, as the worst day to hit-the-road due to travelers and commuters driving. 

Happy Holiday Season traveling!

