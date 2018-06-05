Reese Witherspoon To Return As Elle Woods For "Legally Blonde 3"

Elle Woods is back!

After 15 years, Reese Witherspoon is all but set to reprise her role as the fashion-obsessed Harvard Graduate in Legally Blonde 3. MGM is reportedly getting the creative team behind the 2001 sleeper hit back together for another sequel, including Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah, who originally adapted Amanda Brown’s novel of the same name. Once again, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are also set to produce. Witherspoon will also add her name to the producing credits, as the film will be produced under her Hello Sunshine company.

Witherspoon has talked about reprising the role for another sequel for years. In 2015, she said, "I actually think it's kind of great right now because we're talking about women in politics and how important [it] is to get more women [in office]. And I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office." Last year, when asked about a potential sequel, Witherspoon said she hoped to find "somebody really clever to come up with a great idea. I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now."

Hopefully more details will be revealed soon!

Via Huffington Post