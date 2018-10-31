Reese's To Exchange Unwanted Halloween Candy For Peanut Butter Cups

Ever wished you could trade-in the trick-or-treat candy you don't like?

Reese's has a while-supply-lasts solution.

Food and Wine reports if you or someone you know lives in the NYC area, today from 4-9pm ET, you/they can take unwanted trick-or-treat candy to the Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine.

The Reese's Candy Exchange Vending Machine in Washington Square Park, allows you to insert unwanted Halloween candy and receive FREE Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Only 10,000 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups will be available, and it's first-come-first-served.

Major props to Reese's on this cool marketing effort!