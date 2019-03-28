Nude Woman Rescues Dog Near Highway in "Florida: The Second Chance State - Take 77"

March 28, 2019
Blake Powers
Welcome to Florida

Photo: Thomaspajot/Dreamstime.com

Blake Powers

The Miami-Herald reports this past Friday, a nude woman crossed 6-lanes of traffic on I-95 near Flagler Beach, around 20 miles north of Daytona, which is a feat in itself considering how busy and dangerous it is, to rescue a dog. 

It seems a guy was walking with her, carrying a dog, 

Yes, you and I are wondering, "why was she driving, butt-naked?" 

Hey, it's "Florida: The Second Chance State." Make a mistake, move to or live in Florida, because most likely, they'll give you a second chance, even if you're in public, naked! LOL!

Nude Woman Rescues Dog Near Highway in
Florida: The Second Chance State
Flagler Beach FL
I-95 Florida
Streaking
Nude Drivers
Dog Rescue

