Renowned Jewelry Maker Debuts New Necklace Inspired By Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry

April 3, 2019
Blake Powers

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

New York goldsmith Donna Distefano just debuted a new line of jewelry that will be the desire of any rock & fan.

Included in her list of private clients, which includes Johnny Depp, is Aerosmith guitarists, who is also the inspiration behind her latest creation for her Rock Ready jewelry series.

Distefano just debuted a brand new piece in honor of her 25th anniversary, a necklace in the likeness of Perry's Blade Runner guitar he played in the iconic 1986 music video for "Walk This Way" with Run-DMC.

-- Walk This Way . . . #walkthisway #joeperry @joeperryofficial #bladerunner #guitar #aerosmith #rundmc #atthebench #handmadeinnyc #nyc #donnadistefano #celebrating25years #metalsmithing #miniature #guitar #guitarstrings #sterling @sarahfairbank

A post shared by Donna Distefano Ltd (@donnadistefanoltd) on

Distefano said in a prepared statement, "This necklace pays homage to that guitar and also to a friend."

The pendant is a detailed replica of the original instrument, and features six fine silver wire strings and tiny silver dials that are "incredibly intricate."

Via JCK Online

