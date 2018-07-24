Demi Lovato Hospitalized; Apparent Heroin Overdose

TMZ is reporting that singer Demi Lovato has been rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering an apparent heroin overdose.

According to the report, Lovato, 25, was found unconscious at her Hollywood home today at 1:48pm, treated with Narcan (emergency treatment for narcotic overdose) and transported to a Los Angeles hospital, where she is receiving treatment. At this time her condition is unknown.

Lovato has had struggles with substance abuse in the past but had been 6 years sober from alcohol, cocaine, and Oxycontin.

In June the singer released a new song titled 'Sober' that details her problems with substance abuse.

In a recent YouTube documentary, 'Simply Complicated', Lovato revealed that she began using drugs and alcohol at the age of 17.

“I felt out of control the first time I did it. My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family.”

Lovato went to rehab for the first time in 2010. "I wasn't ready to get sober. I was sneaking it on planes, sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night," she said in the documentary.