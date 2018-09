Over 40 Area High School Football Games Rescheduled Due To Possible Storms

With rain, storms, and lightning expected in the area Friday evening, some high school football games have been rescheduled.

The list of games moved includes:

PLANO at ALLEN - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

MESQUITE HORN vs. ARLINGTON HIGH - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

ROCKWALL vs. ARLINGTON MARTIN - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at UT-Arlington

ARLINGTON LAMAR vs. RICHLAND - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Birdville

MANSFIELD HIGH vs. MANSFIELD SUMMIT - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

McKINNEY NORTH at ROCKWALL - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

DENISON vs. FRISCO REEDY - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at The Star

WAXAHACHIE at DeSOTO - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

LAKE DALLAS at PRINCETON - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

A+ ACADEMY vs. FORT WORTH CALVARY CHRISTIAN - now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at FW All Saints

FORT WORTH BREWER at CROWLEY - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

KRUM vs. CARROLLTON RANCHVIEW - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Standridge Stadium

PLANO JOHN PAUL II at FRISCO LEGACY - now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday

TRINITY CHRISTIAN-CEDAR HILL at MELISSA - now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday

WAXAHACHIE LIFE at NEVADA COMMUNITY - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

McKINNEY HIGH at PROSPER - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

CORSICANA at KAUFMAN - now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday

SULPHUR SPRINGS at ROYSE CITY - now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday

BRIDGEPORT at LAKE WORTH - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

GRAND PRAIRIE at CEDAR HILL - now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday

FORT WORTH DUNBAR vs. CELINA - now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday AT CELINA

SHERMAN at JUSTIN NORTHWEST - now scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday

GAMES MOVED UP ON FRIDAY: