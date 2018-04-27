REVIEW: "Avengers: Infinity War"

Avengers: Infinity War - Rated PG-13

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Critics: "Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions. 86% LIKE", according to a general consenus of top critics on Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: after 10 years, the Marvel Universe movie franchise has come together for an epic showdown with it's full-blown cast versus a nemesis who wants the entire universe! My trusted sources say Avengers: Infinity War is almost 2.5 hours of almost non-stop, apocalyptic, superhero mania that's overflowing with enough stimuli to make some feel they need to reach for an oxygen mask to better catch their breath! You'll need to focus in order to absorb everything that charges off the screen. There will be many unanswered questions, an ending you aren't likely prepared for, and a signature Marvel teaser. Avenger: Infinity War may very well set new box office records, empty concession stands, and have you wanting to see it again to better understand everything you previously watched. Avengers: Infinity War, is a hit! 4 of 5 stars!

