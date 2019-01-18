Review: "Glass" with Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy & Sarah Paulson

Glass - Rated PG-13

From Unbreakable, Bruce Willis returns as David Dunn as does Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price, known also by his pseudonym Mr. Glass. Joining from Split are James McAvoy, reprising his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb and the multiple identities who reside within, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey Cooke, the only captive to survive an encounter with The Beast. Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Critics: "Glass displays a few glimmers of M. Night Shyamalan at his twisty world-building best, but ultimately disappoints as the conclusion to the writer-director's long-gestating trilogy", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say Bruce Willis, Samuel L, Jackson and James McAvoy... are far better than this M. Night Shyamalan... mess. Story lines that simply aren't well intertwined for 2 hours of general disappointment in this trilogy finale, make Glass easily breakable at the box-office. Look for it at Red Box and Netflix, soon. 2 of 5 stars.

