REVIEW: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Rated PG-13

It's been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles. When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Video of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Final Trailer [HD]

Critics: per a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply."

Blake: according to my trusted sources … this movie has fallen… right out of the cinematic gate… and should be in the kingdom of movies found in the Walmart movie cut-out bin! Even through Guardians Of The Galaxy star Christ Pratt returns as “Owen” and Bryce Dallas Howard as "Claire", they can’t make a semi-bad movie script, better. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom relies too much on the past, uninspiring characters, and brings a pretty much lifeless edition to the franchise that does more damage than good. 2 of 5 stars.

Enjoy a 'good' movie this weekend!