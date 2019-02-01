Review: "Miss Bala" (Gina Rodriguez - Anthony Mackie)

Miss Bala - Rated PG-13

Gloria (Gina Rodriguez) finds a power she never knew she had when she is drawn into a dangerous world of cross-border crime. Surviving will require all of her cunning, inventiveness, and strength.

Critics: 30% Like, according to rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say this weakened and artificial remake takes you in a less intriguing direction, which may very well be back to the box-office, asking for a refund. Expect Miss Bala as a rental, soon. You and Gina Rodriguez, are worthy of better. 2 of 5 stars.

