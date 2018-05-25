REVIEW: "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Solo: A Star Wars Story - Rated PG-13

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Video of SOLO A STAR WARS STORY Trailer #3 NEW (2018) Han Solo Movie HD

Critics: a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com reveals, " A flawed yet fun and fast-paced space adventure, Solo: A Star Wars Story should satisfy newcomers to the saga as well as longtime fans who check their expectations at the theater door. 69% Like"

Blake: my inside sources say director Ron Howard has helped create what may be called, "Star Wars Lite." The movie starts slow and eventually builds, but not to the heights most Star Wars fan are probably expecting. Those new to the franchise may deem it acceptable. While long-time Star Wars fans will consider it more of a popcorn movie, compared to it's predecessors. There was a tremendous amount of pressure on the entire crew due to the success of the franchise, probably too much. Overall, Solo: A Star Wars Story is a story, that lacks depth, but is passably entertaining, and earns 3 of 5 stars.

Enjoy a movie this Memorial Day Weekend!