REVIEWS: "Breaking In" - "Life Of The Party"

Breaking In - Rated PG-13

Gabrielle Union stars as a woman who will stop at nothing to rescue her two children being held hostage in a house designed with impenetrable security. No trap, no trick and especially no man inside can match a mother with a mission when she is determined on Breaking In.

Video of Breaking In Official Trailer #1 (2018) Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke Thriller Movie HD

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Breaking In is proof that Gabrielle Union deserves more leading roles -- particularly in films that offer more than this rote, disposable action thriller. 34% like"

Blake: my trusted sources say the only thing good that Breaking In does, is prove that actress Gabrielle Union is capable of doing so-much-more and deserves f-a-r better movie roles. This stereotypical, cliche ridden, mystery suspense takes 1 hour and 28 minutes to make you feel you just wasted your time and money. So, I'll tell you now. 1.5 of 5 stars.

Life Of The Party - Rated PG-13

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college...landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna-now Dee Rock-embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected.

Video of LIFE OF THE PARTY - Official Trailer 2

Critics: "Life of the Party's good-natured humor and abundance of onscreen talent aren't enough to make up for jumbled direction and a script that misses far more often than it hits. 38% like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: this was written by it's star Melissa McCarthy and her husband, director Ben Falcone. Hopefully, it was a labor of love for them. For most viewers, it's laborious just having to sit through another been-there-done-that movie that fails to creatively take you where you haven't already been. Melissa deserves better! Ben deserves better! Hopefully they have better movie days ahead. 1.5 of 5 stars.

The film companies of the above wisely sandwiched each between blockbuster super hero movies, giving both a slightly better opportunity for a box office presence, however... yawn.

Enjoy a movie this weekend!