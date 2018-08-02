REVIEWS: "The Darkest Minds" - "The Spy Who Dumped Me" - "Christopher Robin" - "Eight Grade"

The Darkest Minds - Rated PG-13

When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.

Video of The Darkest Minds | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Critics: "The Darkest Minds does little to differentiate itself in a crowded field of YA adaptations, leaving all but the least demanding viewers feeling dystopian déjà vu. 17% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say The Darkest Minds goes where way too many other young adult dystopian society movies have gone, and offers nothing remotely fresh or memorable. The Darkest Minds is already dead, first day of release. 1 of 5 stars

The Spy Who Dumped Me - Rated R

Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey's ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.

Video of The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018 Movie) Official Trailer - Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan

Critics: "The Spy Who Dumped Me isn't the funniest or most inventive spy comedy, but Kate McKinnon remains as compulsively watchable as ever. 39% Like" - per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my long-time trusted sources say The Spy Who Dumped Me has a fantastic cast that suffers due to a not-so-fantastic script. The lack of chemistry between Mila Kunnis and Kate McKinnon is clear, and what's even more clear is Kate McKinnon deserves a role that fully utilizes her talents. 2 of 5 stars!

Christopher Robin - Rated PG

In the heatwarming live action adventure Disney's Christopher Robin the young boy who loved embarking on adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with a band of spirited and loveable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Video of CHRISTOPHER ROBIN Trailer 3 (Winnie Pooh 2018)

Critics: 63% Like, according to Rottentomatoes.com

Blake: those in-the-know tell me Christopher Robin is a mildy pleasing update, for those with a palate, for Winnie The Pooh. If your expectations are average, you will be more amused doing so at a matinee price. 3 of 5 stars

Eight Grade - Rated R

Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school--the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year before she begins high school.

Video of Eighth Grade Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie

Critics: According to Rottentomatoes.com, "Eighth Grade takes a look at its titular time period that offers a rare and resounding ring of truth while heralding breakthroughs for writer-director Bo Burnham and captivating star Elsie Fisher."

Blake: Director Bo Burnham and young actress Elsie Fisher bring to life what 8th grade is like today for so many, including the typical need for acceptance and fears associated with middle school years, and social media's twisting of their lives. Despite a lack of flash, Eight Grade will garner significant box-office cash, and hopefully encourage parents and teens to lessen their years, of what causes their eras to clash. 5 stars!

Enjoy a good NEW movie this weekend!