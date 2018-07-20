REVIEWS: 'The Equalizer 2' - 'Unfriended: Dark Web' - 'Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again'

The Equalizer 2 - Rated R

Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed - but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

Video of THE EQUALIZER 2 - Official Trailer #2

Critics: "The Equalizer 2 delivers the visceral charge of a standard vigilante thriller, but this reunion of trusted talents ultimately proves a disappointing case study in diminishing returns. 50% LIKE", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Denzel Washington returns and this time, his character offers redemption in addition to bone-crushing slaying of human scum. There is little grey area with his character. Some may consider him a vigilante, others... a specialized server of systematic sanitation elimination. With his partial history briefly unveiled, and a new addition to his close-knit world, part 3 seems inevitable. If so, better character development, and new unforeseen surprises would benefit the franchise. The Equalizer 2 ... 3 of 5 stars!

Unfriended: Dark Web - Rated R

When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web. They soon discover someone has been watching their every move and will go to unimaginable lengths to protect the dark web.

Video of UNFRIENDED 2: DARK WEB Official Trailer (2018) Horror Movie HD

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Unfriended: Dark Web is more interested in chills than an exploration of its timely themes, but horror fans should still find this sequel to be steadily, undeniably effective. 61% Like",

Blake: my trusted sources say once you get past the part of this movie being about computer screens in computer screens in the dark underworld of the internet, there are just enough fear laden twists and turns for the horror genre. However, it's not likely to appeal to a broad audience. Some may feel it should have went straight to video. 2.5 of 4 stars

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Rated PG-13

As the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present, James will play the role of Young Donna. Filling the roles of Young Rosie and Young Tanya are Alexa Davies (A Brilliant Young Mind) and Jessica Keenan Wynn (Broadway's Beautiful). Young Sam will be played by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), while Young Bill is Josh Dylan (Allied) and Young Harry is Hugh Skinner (Kill Your Friends).

Video of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again - Final Trailer

Critics: "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again doubles down on just about everything fans loved about the original -- and my my, how can fans resist it? 80% LIKE", per Rottentomateos.com.

Blake: my long-trusted sources say, if if wasn't for Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Cher, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, and the music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! Here I Go Again... would be excellent material... for a film recycling plant. Plus, what you see, has been recycled, with little plot, but a cast and beautiful backdrop that will keep most adults attention. 3.5 of 5 stars

