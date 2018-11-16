REVIEWS: 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" - "Instant Family" - "A Private War" - "Widows"

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" - Rated PG-13

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Video of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Final Trailer

Critics: "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has glimmers of the magic familiar to Harry Potter fans, but the story's spell isn't as strong as earlier installments. 54% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my long trusted sources say Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, part 2 of the 5 part franchise, is a slight improvement over it's predecessor, but it's stellar cast can't control that fact that there are too many subplots and a lack of magic needed to make Fantastic Beasts, fantastic. 2.5 of 5 stars.

"Instant Family" - Rated PG-13

When Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15 year old girl (Isabela Moner), they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family. Instant Family is inspired by the real events from the life of writer/director Sean Anders and also stars Octavia Spencer, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale.

Video of Instant Family (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Critics: 69% Like, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Instant Family has all the necessary ingredients of a good heart-felt family based comedy, and eventhough it's more Hollywood than real, it's real enough, and should do well with parents and kids who like sitting next to theirs... :). 3 of 5 stars

"A Private War" - Rated R

In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London's elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she's witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her -- along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) -- to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. Based on the extraordinary life of Marie Colvin, A Private War is brought to the screen by Academy Award nominee and critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman in his pulse-pounding narrative feature debut.

Video of A Private War Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: according to general consensus of critics from Rottentomatoes.com, "A Private War honors its real-life subject with a sober appraisal of the sacrifices required of journalists on the front lines - and career-best work by Rosamund Pike. 86% LIKE."

Blake: A Private War is based on the real-life story of Marie Colvin, one of the most heralded war correspondents of our era who never let her eye-patch cover up the stories she pursued. This movie reveals the terrors she encountered in a sophisticated, moving, and toll-taking manner. Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike is brilliant in the lead role, and the movie earns 4 of 5 stars

"Widows" - Rated R

From Academy Award (R)-winning director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar (R) winner Viola Davis), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms. Widows also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.

Video of Widows | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Critics: "Widows rounds up a stellar ensemble for a heist thriller that mixes popcorn entertainment with a message - and marks another artistic leap for director Steve McQueen.93% LIKE!", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Widows, starring Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Michelle Rodriguez, Colin Farrell, Robert Duval and Jon Bernthal, just to name a few, is about (4) women who are left in debt by their late husbands' criminal laden lives, and they collectively decide to do something about it by pulling a heist, in an unstereotypical manner, that's charged with enough cinematic TNT to blow you away from the screen and pull you back for more! 5 of 5 stars!

You've waited a l-o-n-g time for a weekend with this many good/great movies. Go-for-it!!!