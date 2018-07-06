REVIEWS: 'The First Purge' - 'Ant-Man and The Wasp'

The First Purge - Raged R

Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country's 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

Critics: RottenTomatoes reports, "The First Purge should satisfy fans of the franchise and filmgoers in the mood for violent vicarious thrills, even if its subtextual reach exceeds its grasp. 52% LIKE" (at the time of this post).

Blake: my trusted sources say The First Purge, a prequel to the 'Purge' franchise, does little to improve what really needed improving... the overall concept! The story is a rollercoaster of good and bad, but not enough good, which would make box-office bucks. It's a B-flick at best. 2 of 5 stars.

Ant-Man and The Wasp - Rated PG-13

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: "Ant-Man and The Wasp." In the aftermath of "Captain America: Civil War," Scott Lang (Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he's confronted by Hope van Dyne (Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.

Critics: "A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser. 82% LIKE." (at the time of this post), according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Blake: according to those in know I trust, Ant-Man and The Wasp is a welcomed break from the oh-so-serious Marvel universe, that's more about fun than ferocity. Most doubt it will have long-term appeal, but for now there's just enough zeal to fill seats with families who seek a little more comedy and less violence from super heroes. 3.5 of 5 stars.

