REVIEWS: "The Girl In The Spider's Web" - "Grinch" - "Overlord"

"The Girl In The Spider's Web" - Rated R

Lisbeth Salander, the cult figure and title character of the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson, will return to the screen in The Girl in the Spider's Web, a first-time adaptation of the recent global bestseller.

Video of THE GIRL IN THE SPIDER&#039;S WEB - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Critics: "The Girl in the Spider's Web distills the action elements of its source material for a less complex - yet still reasonably effective - franchise reboot.47% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com

Blake: The Crown star Claire Foy will quickly make you forget her as a queen, but make you feel she deserves a script fit for a king, which The Girl in the Spider's Web, doesn’t have. Plenty of action but little understanding or connecting with characters kills this movie, which only earns 2.5 of 5 stars

"The Grinch" - Rated PG

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who-a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer-plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch's more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos' holiday cheer once and for all?

Video of The Grinch - Official Trailer #3 [HD]

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "The Grinch gives the classic Seuss source material a brightly animated update that's solidly suitable for younger viewers without adding substantially to the story's legacy. 60% Like"

Blake: how many versions of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch do you need? The 1966 TV movie is still the best, Jim Carey's 2000 theatrical version earned 2.5 of 5 stars, and the budget on this one, would have been better spent on creating something else, new and fresh. The Grinch, in theaters, and soon to be forgotten. 3 of 5 stars.

"Overlord" - Rated R

With only hours until D-Day, a team of American paratroopers drop into Nazi-occupied France to carry out a mission that's crucial to the invasion's success. Tasked with destroying a radio transmitter atop a fortified church, the desperate soldiers join forces with a young French villager to penetrate the walls and take down the tower. But, in a mysterious Nazi lab beneath the church, the outnumbered G.I.s come face-to-face with enemies unlike any the world has ever seen. From producer J.J. Abrams, Overlord is a thrilling, pulse-pounding action adventure with a twist.

Video of Overlord (2018)- Final Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Critics: "Part revisionist war drama, part zombie thriller, and part all-out genre gorefest, Overlord offers A-level fun for B-movie fans of multiple persuasions. 84% LIKE", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Overlord is another version of World War II Nazis trying to create the ultimate soldier, gone wrong. Experimentation leads to abomination, in this action, horror, mystery, and suspense blood-and-guts rampage. A very talented up-and-coming cast lead this movie, which is general, is guy flick, which will come in handy ladies, if you'd like your man and his best buds out of the house for a few hours. 4 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a NEW movie this weekend!