What To Expect From "God Bless The Broken Road", "Peppermint" and "The Nun"

'God Bless The Broken Road" - Rated-PG

God Bless the Broken Road tells the story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film combines elements of faith, country music, and stock car racing while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military.

Video of God Bless The Broken Road Official Trailer (2018) -- Regal [HD]

Critics: 17% Like

Blake: God Bless The Broken Road, according to my trusted sources, has great elements of family, faith, military service, and patriotism. Too bad those elements aren't combined in a creative and moving manner. God Bless The Broken Road is broken in too many ways and will hit the road to Redbox, Netflix, etc., sooner than later. 1 of 5 stars.

'Peppermint' - Rated R

Peppermint is an action thriller which tells the story of young mother Riley North (Jennifer Garner) who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system frustratingly shields the murderers from justice, Riley sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerilla. Channeling her frustration into personal motivation, she spends years in hiding honing her mind, body and spirit to become an unstoppable force -- eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI -- as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice.

Video of Peppermint Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "Far from refreshing, Peppermint wastes strong work from Jennifer Garner on a dreary vigilante revenge story that lacks unique twists or visceral thrills. 19% Like"

Blake: the general consensus of my trusted sources say 'Peppermint' with Jennifer Garner is rehash from too many other similar movies and you're better off spending your money on actual peppermint and enjoying the sweet taste, versus the nasty one you'll have in your mouth from the money you wasted on this movie. Jennifer Garner can do better, and hopefully will. 1 of 5 stars.

'The Nun' - Rated R

When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2 as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

Video of THE NUN Final Trailer #6 NEW (2018) Horror Movie HD

Critics: "The Nun boasts strong performances, spooky atmospherics, and a couple decent set-pieces, but its sins include inconsistent logic and narrative slackness. 33% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: according to my sources, "The Nun" is not the kind of horror fun fans of the genre expect and deserve and filled with enough cliches to make you hope for better horror movie days. Save your time, money, because this is less horror and more funny. Too sad, it's that bad. 2 of 5 stars.

Enjoy a NEW movie this weekend... ahem... or one that's fairly new and worth the money too.