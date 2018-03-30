REVIEWS: 'God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness - 'Ready Player One'

God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness - Rated PG

A church destroyed. A congregation silenced. A relationship shattered. Yet even in life's darkest valleys, a small flame can light the way toward healing and hope. After a deadly fire rips through St. James Church, Hadleigh University leaders use the tragedy to push the congregation off campus, forcing the church to defend its rights and bringing together estranged brothers for a reunion that opens old wounds and forces them to address the issues that pulled them apart. God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness is a powerful reminder that in all circumstances, we are called to be a light for Jesus to a world in desperate need of hope.

Video of God&#039;s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Teaser Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie

Critics: 17% like, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: this third addition to the franchise starring John Corbett, Tatum O'Neal, Jennifer Taylor, Shane Harper, Ted McGinley and David A.R. White, according to my trusted sources, has a friendlier and softer approach that doesn't equal the magnetism of the first film, nor the 2nd, which isn't as good as the first. God's Not Dead: A Light In Darkness needs exactly that... light... and this movie is headed towards the dark bottom of the DVD cut-out bin. 1 of 4 stars.

Ready Player One - Rated PG-13

In the year 2045, people can escape their harsh reality in the OASIS, an immersive virtual world where you can go anywhere, do anything, be anyone-the only limits are your own imagination. OASIS creator James Halliday left his immense fortune and control of the Oasis to the winner of a contest designed to find a worthy heir. When unlikely hero Wade Watts conquers the first challenge of the reality-bending treasure hunt, he and his friends-known as the High Five-are hurled into a fantastical universe of discovery and danger to save the OASIS and their world.

Video of READY PLAYER ONE Final Trailer (2018)

Critics: a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com says, "Ready Player One is a sweetly nostalgic thrill ride that neatly encapsulates Spielberg's strengths while adding another solidly engrossing adventure to his filmography. 78% LIKE"

Blake: according to my insiders, director Steven Spielberg and the cast of Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Simon Pegg, Hannah John-Kamen, T.J. Miller and Ben Mendelsohn, take you into a bleak current world that clings to an overwhelmingly compelling virtual one that knows no bounds. Ready Player One contains memories of the 80s and proven elements that make a teen-based movie work; friends, love and a goal that is impossible to achieve without the aforementioned. Ready Player One... is a Steven Spielberg hit... 3 of 4 stars!

Enjoy Easter Weekend, and a good movie!