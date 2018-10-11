If You're Thinking About Seeing "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween", "Bad Times At The El Royale" or "First Man"...

"Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" - Rated PG

"Slappy" is back to wreak more havoc this Halloween in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine's 400-million-selling series of books.

Video of GOOSEBUMPS 2: HAUNTED HALLOWEEN - Official Trailer (HD)

Critics: "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween offers a handful of treats for very young viewers, but compared to the entertaining original, this sequel is a ding dong to ditch. 35% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted movie reviewing colleagues say Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween doesn't do what it's supposed to... eclipse it's predecessor. Small kids will be more forgiving in watching this missed opportunity, which could be in Neflix by Halloween. Well, it probably should be. 1.5 of 5 stars

"Bad Times At The El Royale" - Rated R

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell. Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Cynthia Erivo lead an all-star cast in Bad Times At The El Royale.

Video of BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE Trailer #3 NEW (2018) Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson Thriller Movie HD

Critics: According to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com, "Smart, stylish, and packed with solid performances, Bad Times at the El Royale delivers pure popcorn fun with the salty tang of social subtext. 76% LIKE"

Blake: Bad Times At The El Royale is an interesting cinematic stew that somewhat reminds me of Pulp Fiction. However, the lesser known cast members, including Cynthia Erivo stand out more, in this less is more scripted mystery/suspense tale, than her major marquee co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges and Jon Hamm. Bad Times At The El Royale has enough good times and twists to make it worth seeing, and earn 3.5 of 5 stars.

"First Man" - Rated PG-13

On the heels of their six-time Academy Award (R)-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar (R)-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures' First Man, the riveting story of NASA's mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost on Armstrong and on the nation of one of the most dangerous missions in history.





Video of First Man - Official Trailer #3 [HD]

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "First Man uses a personal focus to fuel a look back at a pivotal moment in human history - and takes audiences on a soaring dramatic journey along the way. 90% LIKE!"

Blake: my trusted sources First Man, the story of the 1960s years of the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, is one that is long overdue, in it's balance of perfection and imperfection. Ryan Gosling is truly proving his versatility, cinematic worth, and First Man is well worth your money and time. You'll experience his mission to the moon in a way never before felt in theaters. 5 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a new movie this weekend!