REVIEWS: "Johnny English Strikes Again" - "Hunter Killer" - "Mid90s"

"Johnny English Strikes Again" - Rated PG

Rowan Atkinson returns as the much-loved accidental secret agent in "Johnny English Strikes Again". When a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all active undercover agents in Britain, the country's only hope is called out of retirement. English's new mission is his most critical to date: Dive head first into action to find the mastermind hacker. A man with few skills and analogue methods, English must overcome the challenges of modern technology-or his newest mission will become the Secret Service's last.

Video of Johnny English Strikes Again | Official Trailer 2 (Universal Pictures) HD

Critics: "Johnny English Strikes Again might get a few giggles out of viewers pining for buffoonish pratfalls, but for the most part, this sequel simply strikes out. 33% Like", per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say Johnny English Strikes Again ... and again... and a third time... in the same places the franchise previously struck. Nothing new, and little cinematic glue to keep you entertained, versus financially drained, from what you paid to watch re-hash with little or no knew entertainment dash. 1 of 5 stars.

"Hunter Killer" - Rated R

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Video of Hunter Killer (2018 Movie) Final Trailer – Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common

Critics: according to Rottentomatoes.com, "Much like the submarine in its story, Hunter Killer cruises the murky action depths, following a perfunctory course into territory that's been charted many times before."

Blake: those in-the-know tell me Hunter Killer's submarine based story is s-o dead-in-the-water, due a worn-out, cliche-filled, straight-to-video direction, that should have taken it to rental, and never theaters. It's simply box-office filler between now and the major Holiday Season features still to come. 1.5 of 5 stars.

"Mid90s" - Rated R

Mid90s follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in 90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Video of Mid90s | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

Critics: "Mid90s tells a clear-eyed yet nostalgic coming-of-age tale that might mark the start of an auspicious new career for debuting writer-director Jonah Hill. 80% LIKE", from a Rottentomatoes.com general consensus.

Blake: actor Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut in this coming-of-age comedy about a 13-year-old boy in 90s era Los Angeles who splits his summer between a difficult home life and a bunch of people he meets at a skate shop and becomes friends with. Nostalgia rules in this movie, with a clear and poingnant re-telling of how many kids were molded in that decade, and Jonah Hill may have very well found his long-term calling... directing. 4 of 5 stars.

