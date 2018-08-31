REVIEWS: "KIN" - "Operation Finale" - "Searching"

"KIN" - Rated PG-13

KIN, a pulse-pounding crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, is the story of an unexpected hero destined for greatness. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco), the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers,​ a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Video of KIN Official Trailer (2018) Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, James Franco | Action Movie HD

Critics: per a general consensus on Rottentomatoes.com, "Part family drama, part sci-fi adventure, Kin struggles to balance its narrative until a late twist that suggests it all might have worked better as the first episode of a TV series. 29% Like"

Blake: my trusted sources say "KIN" is akin... to a multi-movie-genre mess! Too many directions and none of which go the right way. "KIN" is destined for the Walmart DVD bin... 1 of 5 stars.

"Operation FInale" - Rated PG-13

Fifteen years after the end of World War II, Israel's intelligence agency Mossad and security agency Shin Bet - led by the tireless and heroic agent Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac) - launched a daring top-secret raid to capture the notorious Eichmann (Ben Kingsley), who had been reported dead in the chaos following Nazi Germany's collapse but was, in fact, living and working in a suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentina under an assumed identity along with his wife and two sons. Monitoring his daily routine, Malkin and his operatives plot and execute the abduction under the cover of darkness just a few feet from Eichmann's home. Determined to sneak him out of Argentina to stand trial in Israel, Malkin and Eichmann engage in an intense and gripping game of cat-and-mouse.

Video of Operation Finale Final Trailer (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

Critics: "Operation Finale is well-intentioned, well-acted, and overall entertaining, even if the depth and complexity of the real-life events depicted can get a little lost in their dramatization. 62% Like", as noted by Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say the best elements of Operation Finale, the story of the top-secret capture of Adolph Eichman, Adolph Hitlers executor of his "Final Solution" or extermination of millions of Jews, are actors Oscar Issac and Sir Ben Kingsley. Both give excellent performances, and those performances are the best part of the film. There's nothing really new here, other than a story and lesson that the world should never allow to repeat. 3 of 5 stars.

"Searching" - Rated R

After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com notes, "Searching's timely premise and original execution are further bolstered by well-rounded characters brought to life by a talented cast." 93% LIKE!"

Blake: Searching is a familar psychological thriller concerning a man's missing daughter, updated by wrapping it with today's on-line and computer-based society. It reminds you how different a person's life can be behind close doors and in front of a screen. Searching will keep your attention at a theater, but not likely later on. A one-time watch, but worth 4 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a new movie this weekend and thanks for listening to 98.7K-LUV!