Learn What To Expect From "Life Itself", "The House With A Clock In Its Walls" and "Fahrenheit 11/9"

"Life Itself" - Rated R

As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in Life Itself. Director and writer Dan Fogelman ("This Is Us") examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin. Set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, Life Itself celebrates the human condition and all of its complications with humor, poignancy and love.

Video of Life Itself - Official Trailer | Amazon Studios

Critics: "A mawkish melodrama that means less the more it tries to say, Life Itself suggests writer-director Dan Fogelman's talents are best suited to television. 12% Like", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say if you can't wait til Thanksgiving for burnt turkey, see this movie, It's a turkey from beginning to end, that's stuffed full of everything wrong. 1/2 of 5 stars!

"The House With A Clock In Its Walls" - Rated PG

In the tradition of Amblin classics where fantastical events occur in the most unexpected places, Jack Black and two-time Academy Award (R) winner Cate Blanchett star in THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS, from Amblin Entertainment. The magical adventure tells the spine-tingling tale of 10-year-old Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart. But his new town's sleepy façade jolts to life with a secret world of warlocks and witches when Lewis accidentally awakens the dead.

Video of The House with a Clock in Its Walls - Official Trailer 2

Critics: per Rottentomatoes.com, "An entertaining PG detour for gore maestro Eli Roth, The House with a Clock in Its Walls is a family-friendly blend of humor and horror with an infectious sense of fun. 61% LIKE."

Blake: my trusted sources say The House with a Clock in Its Walls entertains, respectably, but should have been released closer to Halloween to get the biggest bucks despite it's minor amount of bangs. Enough families will watch it, and spread the word of it's reasonable pleasure, and earns 3 of 5 stars.

"Fahrenheit 11/9" - Rated R

Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 is a provocative and comedic look at the times in which we live. It will explore the two most important questions of the Trump Era: How the f*** did we get here, and how the f*** do we get out? It's the film to see before it's too late.

Video of Michael Moore’s FAHRENHEIT 11/9 : OFFICIAL TRAILER - In Theaters 9/21

Critics: "Fahrenheit 11/9 finds Michael Moore in fine fighting form, delivering a political call to action that ranks among his most effective works. 89% LIKE", according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: those in-the-know have revealed to me that MIchael Moore's politcal punching bag Fahrenheit 11/9 wants you not only to care about our country, but care enough to do something positive for it. Moore... is simply put... mad... but not in the crazy-town way. 4 of 5 stars!

Enjoy a new movie this weekend!